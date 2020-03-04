TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 88,298 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,298 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Open Text worth $119,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Text stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 29,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.59. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

