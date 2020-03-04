Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Plans GBX 1.93 Dividend

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UEM stock traded up GBX 58.50 ($0.77) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 213 ($2.80). 55,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 228.65. The company has a market cap of $485.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 279.66 ($3.68).

In related news, insider Eric St Clair Stobart acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £11,950 ($15,719.55). Also, insider Susan Hansen acquired 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £8,396.64 ($11,045.30).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

