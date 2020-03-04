VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.28 million.

VVUS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. VIVUS has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $18.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VVUS. ValuEngine raised shares of VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of VIVUS from $10.00 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

