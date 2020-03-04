Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,187,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $735,339,000 after purchasing an additional 139,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,424,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,609,000 after purchasing an additional 175,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,544,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,459. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $328.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.