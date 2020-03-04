Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires 1,210 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 16.6% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 346.0% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 51,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis raised their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Shares of FB traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.79. 17,602,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,352,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $538.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,199 shares of company stock worth $17,430,661 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.