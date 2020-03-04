Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after buying an additional 288,708 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after buying an additional 241,441 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,128,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,701,000 after buying an additional 223,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 127.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after buying an additional 154,998 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW traded up $7.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.42. 974,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,496. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $136.92 and a one year high of $190.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.