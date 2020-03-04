Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,872. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.01. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $122.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.