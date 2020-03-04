Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2020

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,733 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.31. 3,510,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,687. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit