Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 14,600 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 12.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 35.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,162,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,168,000 after acquiring an additional 563,060 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 21.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,663,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,332,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.37, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

