Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 3,670 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 567.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.