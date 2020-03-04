Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Grows Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.81. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $125.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.02.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

