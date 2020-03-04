Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 124.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 447.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Twitter by 120.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 887 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Twitter by 1,054.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 981 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,395,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. OTR Global cut shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Twitter to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $100,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,965 shares of company stock worth $8,855,095. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

