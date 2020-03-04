Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $301,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WST. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

WST stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.29. 204,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,022. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.71. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

