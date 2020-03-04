Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $330,000 in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB traded up $7.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.04. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $114.62 and a 52 week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

