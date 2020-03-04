Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $388,000 in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,423 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $311,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Transocean by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 369,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Transocean by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,363,222 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 91,858 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Transocean by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 747,573 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 87,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean stock remained flat at $$3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,936,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,187,888. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.15. Transocean LTD has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

