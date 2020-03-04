Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $478,000 in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 143,694 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.72. 851,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,071,040. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

