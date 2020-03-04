Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $9.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.50. 1,419,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,521. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total transaction of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

