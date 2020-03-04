Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Stratford Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.74. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

