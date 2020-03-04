Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,213,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,969,000 after buying an additional 498,808 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 691,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after buying an additional 281,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,836,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE TIF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.68. 1,161,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.41. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

