Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $5.32 on Wednesday, reaching $100.93. 2,657,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.