Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New $730,000 Investment in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Digital from to in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.92. 3,950,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average is $59.66. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

