Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,310,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after buying an additional 259,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,088,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after buying an additional 125,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after buying an additional 305,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after buying an additional 72,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 755,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after buying an additional 472,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

NYSE:BGS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.05.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.82 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

