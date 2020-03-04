Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 246,272 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

NYSE DTE traded up $5.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.48. The company had a trading volume of 56,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average is $128.80.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

