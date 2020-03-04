Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 12,488 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 171.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,788 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 58.1% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 3,772.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

NYSE:BP traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,222,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,432,399. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

