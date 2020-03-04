Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Baxter International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.52. 2,732,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,075. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.