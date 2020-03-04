Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $11,454,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in International Paper by 26.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 208,937 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in International Paper by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 187,551 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in International Paper by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 303,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in International Paper by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,625,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,865,000 after acquiring an additional 105,570 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,159. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.48. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot acquired 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.