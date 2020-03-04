Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 41.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 52.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,988 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.19. 1,069,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.10. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $166.57 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

