Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 17,000 Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

TRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

NYSE TRN traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. 49,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,967. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.76. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $24.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 147,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,089,289.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 83,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,756,529.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,877,531 shares of company stock worth $38,864,999. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.