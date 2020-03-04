Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,986 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.92. 2,280,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,620. The firm has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $178.27 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

