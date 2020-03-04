Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 2,430 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 63,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.35.

HD stock traded up $11.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.20. 4,503,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.57. The stock has a market cap of $250.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

