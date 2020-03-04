Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 3,870 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.42.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

