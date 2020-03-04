Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 4,600 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,429 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 143,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $252,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,810.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,323 shares of company stock valued at $905,458 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.77.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.