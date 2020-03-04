Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Raymond James cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $6.17 on Wednesday, reaching $245.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

