Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes $292,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,804,000 after buying an additional 122,107 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $100,079,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 517,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE:MTB traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,500. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $136.38 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.