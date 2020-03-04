Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,388,000 after acquiring an additional 239,377 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,514,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,250,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,995 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.12.

Shares of GS stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,507. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

