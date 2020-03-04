Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. 374,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,281. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

