Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 67,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,632,000 after buying an additional 71,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 38,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $108.14. The stock had a trading volume of 49,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,051. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

