Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,471,000 after purchasing an additional 44,712 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $15.32 on Wednesday, hitting $281.21. 11,820,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,610,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

