Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 55.0% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,993.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,801 shares of company stock valued at $14,096,286. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $5.09 on Wednesday, hitting $142.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

