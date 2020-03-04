Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Workday worth $97,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 50,732 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,088,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Workday by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 88,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after buying an additional 55,237 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.90.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.16. The company had a trading volume of 59,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.65 and its 200 day moving average is $174.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 1.42. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $151.06 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

