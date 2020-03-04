Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 56.29% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. 45,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,027. Yext has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In related news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,313.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $38,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 218,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,400 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

