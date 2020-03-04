ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Announces Earnings Results

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZIOP opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.96. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

In other news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 21,570 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $98,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,131.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $540,186.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,843,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,558.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,401 shares of company stock valued at $930,154 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

