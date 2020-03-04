ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2020

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZIOP opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.96. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

In other news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 21,570 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $98,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,131.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $540,186.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,843,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,558.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,401 shares of company stock valued at $930,154 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Earnings History for ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit