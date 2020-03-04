Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

ZGNX opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. Zogenix has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

In other Zogenix news, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,775,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,725 shares of company stock worth $3,191,210 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. BidaskClub lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

