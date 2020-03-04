Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2020

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

ZGNX opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. Zogenix has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

In other Zogenix news, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,775,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,725 shares of company stock worth $3,191,210 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. BidaskClub lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Earnings History for Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit