$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Helios Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on HLIO. ValuEngine raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $2.61 on Monday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.73. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Helios Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Helios Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

