$0.74 EPS Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.79. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 87.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter worth $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 56,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,407. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $684.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

