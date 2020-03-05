610 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $5.31 on Thursday, hitting $488.17. 1,270,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,089. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.58. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total transaction of $19,494,665.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 412,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,981,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,587 shares of company stock valued at $34,360,840. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

