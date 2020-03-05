Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.38.

ABEO traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $160.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.50. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

In related news, Director Stefano Buono acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 123.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 31,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

