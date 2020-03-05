Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE:AKR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.53. 632,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,714. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.27%.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $347,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,194,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,163,000 after buying an additional 558,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,851,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,481,000 after buying an additional 526,727 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $13,146,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,061,000 after buying an additional 379,314 shares during the period.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

