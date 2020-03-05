Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Allogene Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.91.

ALLO stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.77. 756,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,621. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,658,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,542,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,228 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,776,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 162,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

