American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of ACC stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $45.07. 1,250,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,773. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $67,412,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,931,000 after purchasing an additional 99,377 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,703,000 after purchasing an additional 149,176 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

